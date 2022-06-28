IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Symone

Trump Planned To Be At The Capitol The Day Of The Insurrection

09:55

Symone Sanders is joined by a political panel to discuss the January 6th hearings and the new bombshell testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson about the actions of former President Donald Trump on the day of the insurrection. June 28, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

