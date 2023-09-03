IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • From Wall Street to Capitol Hill: Arizona Congressional candidate turns skepticism into a benefit

    05:13
  • Now Playing

    Protecting Fani Willis at all costs: Why lawyers are on a mission to defend GA prosecutors

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    How Houston’s mayor is fighting back against Republicans’ preemption power play to attack democracy

    10:15

  • Hurricane Idalia devastates Florida: President Biden speaks out

    11:24

  • Biden assesses Idalia damage, calls on Congress to ensure recovery funding

    01:29

  • Democrat Congressional Candidate fires up his battle to oust Republican Congressman Calvert

    04:43

  • Jacksonville shooting: ‘When we have this kind of divisive rhetoric, this is exactly what happens’

    09:39

  • From dreams to progress: Where does the march for our freedoms go from here?

    02:46

  • Donald Trump's Mugshot: the face of accountability in Georgia

    04:12

  • Forecasters predict severe flooding as Hilary barrels towards Southern California

    02:52

  • 'Lift every chair and swing': Why the Alabama Brawl went viral

    03:01

  • How one U.S. Senate candidate is pushing for national education changes

    07:01

  • Trump’s election interference exposed: analysts unpack what’s ahead in Fani Willis’ Georgia case

    07:25

  • Democracy in crisis: unveiling a DeSantis power grab and Thomas' ethical failures

    03:35

  • Experts reveal what’s ahead in Trump's Georgia election interference case

    07:33

  • Can this Democrat defeat Ted Cruz?

    06:03

  • “New monsters” ahead: Arizona Secretary of State unmasks his 2024 election nightmares

    05:57

  • The truth behind Trump's third indictment: Actions speak louder than words

    05:25

  • Cracking the Code: Rhode Island Congressional candidate shares game plan for top issues

    04:28

  • Caught red-handed: Black Republicans’ rebuke of DeSantis' plan to change the narrative of slavery

    02:57

Symone

Protecting Fani Willis at all costs: Why lawyers are on a mission to defend GA prosecutors

04:36

Lawyers like Jill Habig are fighting to block a law from going into effect that could make way for Georgia Republicans to remove duly elected prosecutors like Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis. She joins Symone Sanders Townsend to discuss how she is leading the charge.Sept. 3, 2023

  • From Wall Street to Capitol Hill: Arizona Congressional candidate turns skepticism into a benefit

    05:13
  • Now Playing

    Protecting Fani Willis at all costs: Why lawyers are on a mission to defend GA prosecutors

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    How Houston’s mayor is fighting back against Republicans’ preemption power play to attack democracy

    10:15

  • Hurricane Idalia devastates Florida: President Biden speaks out

    11:24

  • Biden assesses Idalia damage, calls on Congress to ensure recovery funding

    01:29

  • Democrat Congressional Candidate fires up his battle to oust Republican Congressman Calvert

    04:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All