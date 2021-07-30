O'Rourke and Barber talk voting rights latest as Texans begin 27-mile march demanding federal action
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) and Co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, Bishop William Barber, joined Stephanie Ruhle from Texas as activists march on the state capitol demanding federal action on voting rights reform. They discuss their latest efforts while Texas state lawmakers push for legislation in DC. "These Democratic legislators from Texas are absolute heroes," O'Rourke said.July 30, 2021