Rachel Maddow

Sex scandal, rape accusation drive Florida GOP to strip chair's power in model of self-policing 

The Florida Republican Party has demonstrated an important function of democratic institutions in stripping the party chair, Christian Ziegler, of power when Ziegler refused to resign after a rape accusation and the revelation of a three-person sexual tryst put him at odds with the values the party thought he represented. Rachel Maddow explains why institutional self-policing matters in a democracy.Dec. 19, 2023

