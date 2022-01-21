IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Rudy Giuliani reportedly the ringleader of fake Trump elector scheme

02:57

Rachel Maddow shares new reporting from multiple outlets that Rudy Giuliani was the Trump campaign official who ran the operation to get states that Donald Trump lost in 2020 to nonetheless deliver Trump electors to represent those states in the final count.Jan. 21, 2022

