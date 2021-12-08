Fall of 'heinously ugly' racist statue marks another step in slow march of progress
Rachel Maddow looks at the recent demolition of Confederate racism and insurrection and notes that positive change is still taking place in the United States even if its progress may sometimes be imperceptibly slow. Dec. 8, 2021
