  • Benefits of historic auto union worker contracts redound to non-union labor as well

  • Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times

    'This is what they do': U.S. sees familiar pattern of authoritarian attack on the media

    'No way to run a democracy': Court advances new attack on Voting Rights Act

  • How fallout from a major Trump family scandal illustrates institutional self-policing

  • Why the Supreme Court's new toothless code of ethics matters 'a little bit'

  • Trump tests Republican Party willingness to follow him into fascism

  • Maddow: No accident Trump's courtroom chaos makes a mockery of the legal system

  • Report paints ominous picture of early days of planned second Trump term

  • UAW president defies skeptics (including Trump) to negotiate historic deal for union workers

  • 'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'

  • GOP embraces Trump's Big Lie with Mike Johnson vote; brings threat to democracy inside the House

  • Legal snowball rolls over Trump as judge reinstates gag order

  • A mosaic of failures: As list of pre-Oct. 7 failures grows, Netanyahu fights to shift blame

  • 'The Republican Party is sick.': Maddow notes atypical nature of current House speaker vacancy

  • Settlement with separated migrant families marks step in closing shameful Trump-era chapter for U.S.

  • Democrats inexplicably allow indicted Senator Bob Menendez to continue serving 

  • 'Negotiations large and small': Hostage releases, aid to Gaza suggest possible shift as war rages

  • Maddow on her new book ‘Prequel’ clarifying today's politics: ‘I have a lot of faith in democracy’

  • Maddow on the Gaza hospital bombing: ‘We as humans have to believe that the truth matters’

Rachel Maddow

'This is what they do': U.S. sees familiar pattern of authoritarian attack on the media

Rachel Maddow looks at how authoritarians around the world make a priority of attacking the media that criticize them and notes that tendency in Donald Trump and the Trumpy class of Republicans and billionaires who emulate autocrats. Nov. 21, 2023

