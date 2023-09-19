'It's a huge dilemma': U.S. looks for leverage against Uganda's 'kill the gays' law

With the encouragement of right-wing U.S. evangelicals, Uganda has passed a law making homosexuality a capital offense. The biggest point of influence the U.S. has in Uganda is the funding of the highly successful PEPFAR program. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., talks with Rachel Maddow about the challenge of asserting that influence to defend the human rights of gay people in Uganda without compromising the benefits of the PEPFAR program. Sept. 19, 2023