Bible-loving Mike Johnson attends Trump 'porn star mistress' trial
May 16, 202408:18

All In

Bible-loving Mike Johnson attends Trump 'porn star mistress' trial

08:18

Rep. Jamie Raskin on Republicans flocking to Trump's trial: "I think it's a good thing that they are identifying themselves, the people who have completely allowed Donald Trump to devour their critical thinking skills and their political and moral independence."May 16, 2024

