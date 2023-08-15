IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

'A terrible moment for our country': Clinton reacts to string of Donald Trump indictments

03:00

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Rachel Maddow about her feelings about the indictments and accusations Donald Trump is facing, noting that she does not feel any satisfaction at having predicted Trump's authoritarian inclinations and expressing "great, profound sadness" for the United States.Aug. 15, 2023

