    Chicago mayor slams Texas governor for 'evil-spirited' approach to migrant crisis

PoliticsNation

Chicago mayor slams Texas governor for 'evil-spirited' approach to migrant crisis

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss the migrant crisis in the city and a recent budget allocation for a panel to study reparations.Jan. 7, 2024

