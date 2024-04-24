Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: April 23

- UP NEXT
'Incarceration is an option': Trump appears to want the judge to throw him in jail06:15
Not even subtle: Trump used National Enquirer to smear his opponents, court testimony confirms07:05
Sen. Warren: Nowhere is safe for abortion rights if Trump wins09:55
Lawrence: Stormy Daniels has humiliated Donald Trump again09:23
‘Shriveled’: Trump looks ‘small, tired, alone’ in courtroom experts say06:33
‘Humiliating’: Judge ‘fed up’ as Trump’s lawyer has ‘no defense’ for gag order violations11:38
Senate passes $95 billion aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after long delay in the House06:41
‘He has a whole lot to say:’ Tabloid boss takes stand at Trump hush money trial06:46
'Women selling stories': Trump trial witness details secret 2015 meeting with Trump05:28
Explosive: National Enquirer insider speaks out after David Pecker admits plot to ‘help’ Trump08:30
‘You’re losing all credibility’: Prison fears get real as judge hits Trump team with ‘bench slap’11:14
Billionaire donors rethinking Columbia University support05:07
How Amazon rose to the top of the tech world06:38
Young people have every reason to be enraged, says 'Algebra of Wealth' author07:05
Senate will approve foreign aid package passed by House, says senator08:00
Women using Ozempic report unexpected pregnancies05:43
Crown Prince of Iran says regime has turned country into the North Korea of the Middle East07:34
Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants09:45
Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants09:45
Biden to hit Trump as a threat to reproductive rights in Florida04:17
- UP NEXT
'Incarceration is an option': Trump appears to want the judge to throw him in jail06:15
Not even subtle: Trump used National Enquirer to smear his opponents, court testimony confirms07:05
Sen. Warren: Nowhere is safe for abortion rights if Trump wins09:55
Lawrence: Stormy Daniels has humiliated Donald Trump again09:23
‘Shriveled’: Trump looks ‘small, tired, alone’ in courtroom experts say06:33
‘Humiliating’: Judge ‘fed up’ as Trump’s lawyer has ‘no defense’ for gag order violations11:38
Play All