IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 23
April 23, 202447:15
  • UP NEXT

    Young people have every reason to be enraged, says 'Algebra of Wealth' author

    07:05

  • Senate will approve foreign aid package passed by House, says senator

    08:00

  • Women using Ozempic report unexpected pregnancies

    05:43

  • Crown Prince of Iran says regime has turned country into the North Korea of the Middle East

    07:34

  • Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants

    09:45

  • Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants

    09:45

  • Biden to hit Trump as a threat to reproductive rights in Florida

    04:17

  • Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants

    09:45

  • What you missed on Day 5 of Trump's hush money trial

    04:44

  • Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away

    10:48

  • 'He wrote all of it down?': Prosecutors claim to have handwritten notes of Trump hush money scheme

    09:46

  • Mary Trump: Sleeping Trump sketch makes him feel 'unbearable vulnerability'

    01:03

  • Lawrence: Jeffrey Dahmer's parents were in court for him. Trump is alone.

    09:35

  • 'What have we done?': Lawrence examines shocking Trump evidence revealed in trial

    07:43

  • Prosecutors use National Enquirer witness to show Trump's in-plain-sight election influence scheme

    08:26

  • Trump ally to informer: Ex-National Enquirer publisher to expose hush money 'scheme' as key witness

    08:05

  • Trump forsaken by family? Attorneys paint him as ‘family man’ while he stands alone at trial

    11:15

  • Trump's defense stumbles out of the gate with interruptions to opening statement

    08:11

  • 'Like a child, give him a time out': Weissmann urges 'firm hand' as Trump flouts gag order

    05:39

  • Neal Katyal on hush money trial: ‘Trump’s lawyers really have their work cut out for them’

    10:36

msnbc

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 23

47:15

'Morning Joe' breaks down the day's biggest stories. Watch on MSNBC weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET.April 23, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Young people have every reason to be enraged, says 'Algebra of Wealth' author

    07:05

  • Senate will approve foreign aid package passed by House, says senator

    08:00

  • Women using Ozempic report unexpected pregnancies

    05:43

  • Crown Prince of Iran says regime has turned country into the North Korea of the Middle East

    07:34

  • Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants

    09:45

  • Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants

    09:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All