Trump sycophants parroting attacks on justice system risk further provoking MAGA extremists
May 16, 202411:53
Alex Wagner Tonight

A new report from Reuters explores the connection between Donald Trump's attacks on the justice system that is trying to hold him to account, and the threats judges, lawyers and witnesses receive as a result. With a new crowd of Republican officials parroting Trump's attacks on the justice system in a bizarre audition for his favor, they risk a corresponding amplification of the threat from Trump supporters. Katie Benner, New York Times reporter covering the Justice Department, and civil rights attorney Charles Coleman discuss with Alex Wagner. May 16, 2024

