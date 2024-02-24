IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. and U.K. forces carry out retaliatory strikes in Yemen
Feb. 24, 202401:47
    U.S. and U.K. forces carry out retaliatory strikes in Yemen

According to three U.S. officials, U.S. and U.K. forces conducted more retaliatory methods on Houthi rebels, targeting military capabilities, like weapons and bunkers. The strikes were against at least 18 different Houthi targets at eight separate locations. Feb. 24, 2024

