Titan debris consistent with a ‘catastrophic implosion’, Coast Guard says

Minnesota man charged in crash that killed 5 young Muslim women01:09
Crew on submersible presumed dead after debris found on ocean floor02:48
- Now Playing
Titan debris consistent with a ‘catastrophic implosion’, Coast Guard says02:24
- UP NEXT
Coast Guard says missing submersible passengers are presumed dead02:18
House GOP hardliners find new tactic to push party further rightward: Politico07:59
DeSantis donor supplied golf simulator and private flights: WaPo03:17
Section of I-95 in Philly shut down after collapse is set to reopen04:22
'A love letter to musical theater': Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad return to Broadway07:34
Former FBI analyst gets four years in prison for taking classified docs03:39
Durham claims to be unaware of key Russia probe details07:38
Joe: We were warned this GOP House majority would be reckless08:40
Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut02:42
Underwater noises heard in search for submersible03:57
Trump shows cluelessness on policy when talking about drug crimes proposal04:52
Cynthia Nixon: We know these characters so well; we know each other so well05:36
Search for missing Titanic submersible has ‘not yielded any results’03:54
Women over 50 battling for gun safety in the U.S.05:10
Record high number of people have fled their homes for safety, says refugee organization05:02
Joe: Contrary to what he says, economy wasn't the best it ever was under Trump05:15
Barbara McQuade: Trump essentially admitted to obstruction of justice in interview06:18
Minnesota man charged in crash that killed 5 young Muslim women01:09
Crew on submersible presumed dead after debris found on ocean floor02:48
- Now Playing
Titan debris consistent with a ‘catastrophic implosion’, Coast Guard says02:24
- UP NEXT
Coast Guard says missing submersible passengers are presumed dead02:18
House GOP hardliners find new tactic to push party further rightward: Politico07:59
DeSantis donor supplied golf simulator and private flights: WaPo03:17
Play All