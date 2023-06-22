IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Minnesota man charged in crash that killed 5 young Muslim women

    01:09

  • Crew on submersible presumed dead after debris found on ocean floor

    02:48
  • Now Playing

    Titan debris consistent with a ‘catastrophic implosion’, Coast Guard says

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Coast Guard says missing submersible passengers are presumed dead

    02:18

  • House GOP hardliners find new tactic to push party further rightward: Politico

    07:59

  • DeSantis donor supplied golf simulator and private flights: WaPo

    03:17

  • Section of I-95 in Philly shut down after collapse is set to reopen

    04:22

  • 'A love letter to musical theater': Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad return to Broadway

    07:34

  • Former FBI analyst gets four years in prison for taking classified docs

    03:39

  • Durham claims to be unaware of key Russia probe details

    07:38

  • Joe: We were warned this GOP House majority would be reckless

    08:40

  • Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut

    02:42

  • Underwater noises heard in search for submersible

    03:57

  • Trump shows cluelessness on policy when talking about drug crimes proposal

    04:52

  • Cynthia Nixon: We know these characters so well; we know each other so well

    05:36

  • Search for missing Titanic submersible has ‘not yielded any results’

    03:54

  • Women over 50 battling for gun safety in the U.S.

    05:10

  • Record high number of people have fled their homes for safety, says refugee organization

    05:02

  • Joe: Contrary to what he says, economy wasn't the best it ever was under Trump

    05:15

  • Barbara McQuade: Trump essentially admitted to obstruction of justice in interview

    06:18

msnbc

Titan debris consistent with a ‘catastrophic implosion’, Coast Guard says

02:24

During a press conference, Rear Adm. John Mauger said that the Titan debris found at the sea floor was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” and was found at the bow of the Titanic.June 22, 2023

  • Minnesota man charged in crash that killed 5 young Muslim women

    01:09

  • Crew on submersible presumed dead after debris found on ocean floor

    02:48
  • Now Playing

    Titan debris consistent with a ‘catastrophic implosion’, Coast Guard says

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Coast Guard says missing submersible passengers are presumed dead

    02:18

  • House GOP hardliners find new tactic to push party further rightward: Politico

    07:59

  • DeSantis donor supplied golf simulator and private flights: WaPo

    03:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All