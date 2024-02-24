Steve Kornacki breaks down first South Carolina exit poll results

- Now Playing
Steve Kornacki breaks down first South Carolina exit poll results06:25
- UP NEXT
Democrat Tom Suozzi wins George Santos' House seat, NBC News projects10:10
Kornacki: 'A great start for Democrats' in NY-3 election to replace Santos03:19
Steve Kornacki on the first 'wave' of entrance polls in Iowa03:35
Trump maintains dominant lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses05:21
Recent history shows the Iowa caucuses can produce big surprises05:54
Demographics key to whether Nikki Haley is 'gonna get smoked'04:25
The Last Thing: When Leslie met Kornacki02:53
Steve Kornacki: Governor's race in Kentucky could be very close08:45
Preview to tonight's debate through 2016 flashbacks05:58
Kornacki: 'Trump factor' makes campaigning tricky for swing district Republicans03:53
Polling shows Biden economic success struggling to reach many Americans03:44
GOP wins control of House by razor-thin margin as chaos hits party02:54
NBC projects GOP wins control of the House of Representatives03:52
Democrats one seat away from Senate control05:55
Kornacki: Dems feeling good about Arizona, and they do have a path in Nevada11:29
The Last Thing: Childhood dreams unlocked02:03
Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals07:37
Kornacki: States should consider Florida lessons in vote counting post-200001:52
Steve Kornacki breaks down the battle for the Senate07:27
- Now Playing
Steve Kornacki breaks down first South Carolina exit poll results06:25
- UP NEXT
Democrat Tom Suozzi wins George Santos' House seat, NBC News projects10:10
Kornacki: 'A great start for Democrats' in NY-3 election to replace Santos03:19
Steve Kornacki on the first 'wave' of entrance polls in Iowa03:35
Trump maintains dominant lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses05:21
Recent history shows the Iowa caucuses can produce big surprises05:54
Play All