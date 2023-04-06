IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Tennessee Republicans voting to expel 3 Democratic lawmakers over anti-gun violence protest

Rep. Jones hugs Rep. Johnson after expulsion from Tennessee state House

03:04

Rep. Justin Jones embraced Rep. Gloria Johnson after Republican lawmakers in Tennessee voted to expel Jones following his participation in a protest against gun violence. Johnson told reporters in a press gaggle that "America should absolutely be worried about what we have seen here today."April 6, 2023

