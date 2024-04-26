IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability 
April 26, 202410:47

An MSNBC prime time panel discusses the argument made by Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson that making the president above any criminal accountability for crimes they may commit in office presents a greater risk of mushrooming criminal activity in the White House than the "chilling effect" that concerns Donald Trump's legal team and their sympathetic justices.April 26, 2024

