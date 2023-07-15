IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

'Periodical' official trailer

01:00

In our era of social media-empowered feminism, after centuries of societal-enforced stigma, menstruation has finally begun to bleed out into the mainstream. We’re finally using red liquid instead of blue in period product ads, seeing beauty influencers use their period blood for facials on social media, and even the most daring period scenes are being depicted on tv — but we still know alarmingly little when it comes to menstruation. And we still have even further to go in the battle to acknowledge and accept periods for exactly what they are: Bloody. Beautiful. Normal.July 15, 2023

