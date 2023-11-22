IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Between Life & Death: Terri Schiavo’s Story' Official Trailer

01:00

Sunday, December 3rd, MSNBC Films presents “Between Life & Death,” an NBC News Studios production. The documentary retraces the tragic story of Terri Schiavo from the 1990s and early 2000s, going beyond the headlines of the national debate over her life that reverberates in today’s culture wars. Watch “Between Life & Death: Terri Schiavo’s Story,” Sunday, December 3rd at 10pm ET on MSNBC and streaming on Peacock.Nov. 22, 2023

