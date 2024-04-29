IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why employers are souring on Ivy League graduates
April 29, 202409:36

Forbes' Randall Lane discusses new reporting on why employers souring on Ivy League graduates. Forbes surveyed nearly 300 subscribers to its Future of Work newsletter, with three-fourths of respondents holding direct hiring authority. Among those in charge of employment decisions, 33 percent said they are less likely to hire Ivy League graduates than they were five years ago.April 29, 2024

