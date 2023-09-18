IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump confuses Obama and Biden in speech, warns Biden will lead U.S. into 'World War II'

Former President Trump in a Friday speech seemed to confuse President Biden and Obama, and he also criticized Biden's cognitive abilities and said Biden will lead the U.S. into 'World War II'. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Sept. 18, 2023

