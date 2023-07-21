IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

The dangers of RFK Jr. using antisemitic tropes

07:52

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared Thursday before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on the issue of censorship. Democrats on the committee rebuked Republicans for using Kennedy for cynical political purposes. The Morning Joe panel discusses.July 21, 2023

