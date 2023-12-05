IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Liz Cheney: Trump is enabled by leadership in the Republican Party

    11:10
  • Now Playing

    New polling shows an alarming trend among younger Americans ahead of 2024

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    IDF begins ground invasion of southern Gaza

    05:22

  • Lawrence O'Donnell: Trump believes telling these lies works for him

    09:22

  • How a Colorado town divided by politics is finding common ground

    07:06

  • Air traffic controllers are pushed to the brink, NYT study finds

    05:48

  • Why polar bear encounters are spiking in a small Canadian town

    04:56

  • 'We have to be outraged': Calling out silence over Hamas' sexual violence

    09:08

  • House member calls for balance of outrage over Hamas rapes in tense exchange

    02:51

  • Writer details how evangelicals confronted him about Trump at his father's funeral

    11:19

  • Prosecutors investigating Trump land on Time's Person of the Year shortlist

    00:58

  • Joe: How am I being too difficult pointing out the danger of another Trump term?

    04:41

  • ‘The next Trump presidency will be worse’: The Atlantic lays out second term dangers

    11:56

  • Israel expands offensive, ordering mass evacuations in southern Gaza

    06:07

  • ADL director: Call out antisemitism when it happens; call out anti-Muslim hate when it happens

    10:35

  • What Trump gets wrong when he talks about cities as crime dens

    10:53

  • Comedian Bill Burr defends his wife, mocks Trump supporters

    01:48

  • 'We are relieved and extremely happy': Brother of released hostage speaks

    06:05

  • Dr. Jane Goodall on hope and activism among the next generation

    02:51

  • 'There is no funding for abortion' in AIDS program...It's pro-life,' says senator

    08:56

Morning Joe

New polling shows an alarming trend among younger Americans ahead of 2024

08:02

Director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, John Della Volpe, joins Morning Joe to discuss new polling that shows fewer younger Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 plan to vote in the 2024 election.Dec. 5, 2023

  • Liz Cheney: Trump is enabled by leadership in the Republican Party

    11:10
  • Now Playing

    New polling shows an alarming trend among younger Americans ahead of 2024

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    IDF begins ground invasion of southern Gaza

    05:22

  • Lawrence O'Donnell: Trump believes telling these lies works for him

    09:22

  • How a Colorado town divided by politics is finding common ground

    07:06

  • Air traffic controllers are pushed to the brink, NYT study finds

    05:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All