Mitt Romney: You don't pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you
April 24, 202400:50

Morning Joe

Mitt Romney: You don't pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you

00:50

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, reacted Tuesday to Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial, saying everybody has made their own assessment of Trump's character.April 24, 2024

