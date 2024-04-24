Lisa Rubin: Expect to see an opinion from judge that fines Trump on gag order violation

What you missed on Day 5 of Trump's hush money trial04:44
David Pecker described plan with Trump to help his 2016 presidential campaign07:33
'Donald Trump is incapable of running anything': Union slams Trump in new ad08:53
- Now Playing
Lisa Rubin: Expect to see an opinion from judge that fines Trump on gag order violation05:08
- UP NEXT
Mitt Romney: You don't pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you00:50
Billionaire donors rethinking Columbia University support05:07
How Amazon rose to the top of the tech world06:38
John Heilemann joins Puck as chief political columnist00:42
Young people have every reason to be enraged, says 'Algebra of Wealth' author07:05
Senate will approve foreign aid package passed by House, says senator08:00
Women using Ozempic report unexpected pregnancies05:43
Crown Prince of Iran says regime has turned country into the North Korea of the Middle East07:34
Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants09:45
Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants09:45
Biden to hit Trump as a threat to reproductive rights in Florida04:17
Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants09:45
Speaker Johnson continues facing backlash over Ukraine aid08:17
'This is a very different Passover' this year, says rabbi11:34
Author thinks new book on George H.W. Bush should be 'mandatory' for all working in D.C.05:01
'Jam-packed day' as opening statements begin in Trump hush money trial03:51
What you missed on Day 5 of Trump's hush money trial04:44
David Pecker described plan with Trump to help his 2016 presidential campaign07:33
'Donald Trump is incapable of running anything': Union slams Trump in new ad08:53
- Now Playing
Lisa Rubin: Expect to see an opinion from judge that fines Trump on gag order violation05:08
- UP NEXT
Mitt Romney: You don't pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you00:50
Billionaire donors rethinking Columbia University support05:07
Play All