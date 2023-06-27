Two Richmond schools extend year to tackle COVID-19 learning loss

As students, teachers, and educators continue to grapple with the fallout of COVID-19, a new report reveals a sharp decline in test scores among 13-year-olds, with math scores down nine points and reading scores down four points since 2019. Two schools in Richmond, Virginia, are taking a bold step by starting the academic year 20 days earlier. This initiative aims to provide additional instructional time to students who need it most. Alec MacGillis, senior reporter for ProPublica, joins Morning Joe to discuss.June 27, 2023