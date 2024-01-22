Joe: Trump really thinks he’s running against Obama

- Now Playing
Joe: Trump really thinks he’s running against Obama07:14
What could Haley do to pull out a win in New Hampshire?05:11
Steve Rattner: House becomes the stumbling block in making progress07:01
We won't be a spoiler for Trump: No Labels founder defends group11:27
Chris Matthews: I see an upset coming in New Hampshire05:07
U.S. mayors set to meet with President Biden04:33
'It is very clearly laid out': 'Protect Democracy' issues warnings in 'Authoritarian Playbook'08:36
Joe: Speaker Johnson is concerned about three or four back benchers08:00
'You can just tell how worried he is': Trump again mixes up Biden with Obama10:41
Joe: Trump has a movement, but it has the general election success of the NY Jets09:26
Things go very wrong for assassin on final mission in 'American Star'06:49
Jodie Foster and Kali Reis on the challenges of making 'True Detective: Night Country'07:49
House Dem blasts Speaker Johnson for worrying about angering Trump on border bill08:31
Trump says presidents should be allowed to 'cross the line' without being prosecuted03:20
Trump makes bizarre shift when talking about 'grannies' in speech04:00
Andrea Mitchell: Frustrating is mounting between Biden and Netanyahu07:23
'I just can't': Mika reacts to Haley saying she's not followed Trump's sexual abuse case10:52
‘Stop lying’: House member blasts GOP for blocking border bill08:00
Most Americans wouldn't vote for Trump if he's convicted of a felony: Poll03:58
'Woman in the Wall' reveals dark legacy of mother and baby homes in Ireland06:12
