Joe: Trump is so deplorable for trying to attack to Capitol officers over Jan. 6

Former president Donald Trump stated on his social media he 'totally' disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy that the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6 was doing his job. Speaker McCarthy was commenting after asked by a reporter recent comments by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that Babbitt was 'murdered' by Capitol Police. Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts.Feb. 3, 2023