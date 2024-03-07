IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country
March 7, 202402:38

  • 'So deeply cynical': Why Republicans insulted by Trump still support him

    10:40

  • Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president

    08:11
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Dems fought against proposed 'extreme cuts' to DOJ, ATF, FBI: Rep. Jeffries

    06:13

  • 'This is not stop-and-frisk': I'm here to protect people, says NY gov. on subway plan

    06:26

  • Biden to lay out economic record, address reproductive rights during SOTU

    07:14

  • George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'

    07:44

  • Why 'this version of Biden' is best version of Biden

    09:26

  • Candidate for governor slams opponent for supporting 'job-killing culture wars'

    06:00

  • James Carville: The good news for Biden is Trump is very weak

    04:33

  • Former CNN anchor hopes to flip NY district from red to blue

    06:47

  • Maryland unveils aggressive effort to tackle childhood poverty 

    05:12

  • Mika: With Haley set to drop out, the general election essentially starts today

    02:17

  • Joe: Trump hates on America when loving America would be easier

    09:34

  • Haley to drop out of race, not expected to immediately endorse Trump

    02:14

  • Claire McCaskill: I think Sen. Sinema’s legacy will be mixed

    03:16

  • Steve Kornacki: The delegate number could rise for Trump when all is counted

    04:47

  • Joe: Trump's message of 'America sucks' is his most offensive lie

    05:57

  • Nikki Haley to exit presidential race

    01:49

  • Liev Schreiber on what makes 'Doubt: A Parable' revival timely

    09:58

Morning Joe

Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country

02:38

Joe Scarborough reflects on the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack ahead of President Biden's Thursday State of the Union and says it is easy to contrast where the country is now versus where Trump brought the country.March 7, 2024

  • 'So deeply cynical': Why Republicans insulted by Trump still support him

    10:40

  • Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president

    08:11
  • Now Playing

    Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Dems fought against proposed 'extreme cuts' to DOJ, ATF, FBI: Rep. Jeffries

    06:13

  • 'This is not stop-and-frisk': I'm here to protect people, says NY gov. on subway plan

    06:26

  • Biden to lay out economic record, address reproductive rights during SOTU

    07:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All