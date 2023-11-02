'No place on our land': Hamas official vows to repeat attacks on Israel ‘again and again’ until it’s destroyed

Donald Trump Jr. scheduled to testify Wednesday in civil fraud trial11:18
'No place on our land': Hamas official vows to repeat attacks on Israel ‘again and again’ until it’s destroyed07:20
Trump allies in Florida rally to flip lawmakers that endorsed DeSantis03:38
'Welcome to the party': GOP senators break with Tuberville military blockade04:11
House sending the wrong image with Speaker Johnson's Israel bill05:01
Huey Lewis' 'The Heart of Rock & Roll' musical is headed to Broadway06:23
'Disrespectful': Homeland Security Secretary takes down Sen. Hawley at hearing05:30
John Podhoretz: Why we are commanded to laugh even now16:59
Why Rep. Johnson's speakership is a gift to President Biden07:54
Joe to Sen. Tuberville: Don’t hide behind the people of Alabama06:57
Rafah crossing partially open for potential evacuations01:21
How to protect what is human in a world of machines04:55
Tracker details the companies that have made statements condemning Hamas' attack09:09
Mark Regev: Israel making 'maximum effort' to safeguard Gaza's civilian population09:28
Half of Hispanic college students considered leaving school in 2022, polling shows04:05
'It will just delay aid to Israel': Speaker Johnson's move on aid is dividing GOP leadership03:25
Women journalists awarded for their work in Ukraine and Iran07:07
Chris Christie: Trump is going to be convicted; it's over08:20
Mark McKinnon: What's the Plan B if Trump is leading Biden next summer?11:39
Morning Joe pays tribute to artist Avis Collins Robinson02:02
