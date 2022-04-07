Adams: We can't go back to heavy-handed policing, but we can't go back to 2,000 homicides a year

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

As he nears his 100th day in office, New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins Morning Joe to discuss his job performance, city crime rates and why he says he won't resort to aggressive policing and why he says his administration will make sure crime isn't the norm.April 7, 2022

