IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Don Winslow retires from writing, releases final novel before pivoting to politics
April 1, 202403:54

  • GOP blasts Biden for following WH tradition; Biden strategy to get under Trump's skin

    12:21
  • Now Playing

    Don Winslow retires from writing, releases final novel before pivoting to politics

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    David French on Trump's Easter post: A display of venom and hatred

    08:10

  • Olivia Colman: 'Beautiful female friendship' at the core of 'Wicked Little Letters'

    06:46

  • Florida Supreme Court expected to announce abortion ballot measure decision

    03:53

  • Trump allies plot anti-racism protections for white people

    03:04

  • Why Biden should start reaching out to the 'Nikki Haley coalition'

    06:39

  • 'It's blasphemy': Chris Matthews reacts to Trump comparing himself to Jesus

    10:56

  • Trump spends Easter posting 77 times on social media

    07:00

  • Faith on Friday: Holy Week reflections

    09:28

  • John Heilemann: What is keeping judges from giving a strict gag order?

    10:21

  • 'Against All Enemies' explores why some vets join extremist groups

    05:33

  • Sue Bird on her life, career and 'propelling women's basketball'

    06:33

  • 'Our democracy is at stake': Biden weighs in on the 2024 election

    01:25

  • 2023 a record-breaking year for white supremacist propaganda incidents, report finds

    04:15

  • Joe: Cheney is right, we can survive bad policy but not a president scorching the Constitution

    05:31

  • The importance of Obama to Biden's campaign

    06:08

  • Journalist Evan Gershkovich has now been detained in Russia for one year

    07:04

  • Biden jokes about Trump's golf game during fundraiser

    03:12

  • Trump claims crime rates are soaring, but the numbers say something different

    03:47

Morning Joe

Don Winslow retires from writing, releases final novel before pivoting to politics

03:54

In 2022, Don Winslow launched the first novel in his crime fiction drama trilogy with “City on Fire”, followed by “City of Dreams” in 2023. Winslow is now out with the final installment and his final novel 'City in Ruins'. Winslow is retiring from fiction writing to focus on political activism.April 1, 2024

  • GOP blasts Biden for following WH tradition; Biden strategy to get under Trump's skin

    12:21
  • Now Playing

    Don Winslow retires from writing, releases final novel before pivoting to politics

    03:54
  • UP NEXT

    David French on Trump's Easter post: A display of venom and hatred

    08:10

  • Olivia Colman: 'Beautiful female friendship' at the core of 'Wicked Little Letters'

    06:46

  • Florida Supreme Court expected to announce abortion ballot measure decision

    03:53

  • Trump allies plot anti-racism protections for white people

    03:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All