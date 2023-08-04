IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Republicans are willing to trash every U.S. institution for Trump

    10:44

  • Speaker McCarthy gives angry response to question about the 2020 election

    07:32
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis says he'll start 'slitting throats' of bureaucrats on day one in office

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Special counsel cites potential conflicts from Mar-a-Lago defense attorney

    04:53

  • Dave Aronberg: Trump wont get latest case moved from D.C.

    08:46

  • Arizona secretary of state reacts to challenger dropping bid to overturn election

    09:06

  • 'Trump did this. He'll do it again': New GOP group ad focuses on indictment

    02:23

  • Mike Pence delivers one of his strongest criticisms yet of Trump

    03:19

  • Sen. Blumenthal: The indictment shows no one is above the law

    08:31

  • Glenn Kirschner: Cameras in the courtroom should be a must

    07:57

  • Bill Barr believes Jack Smith has 'a lot more to come'

    09:43

  • Trump will be arraigned in DC federal court today; here's what to expect

    04:56

  • Bob Woodward: This indictment shows the facts still matter

    05:29

  • 'I don't think Jack Smith is done with Trump yet': Former House member

    09:50

  • Neal Katyal: The facts of this indictment aren't yet all written in stone

    06:33

  • Joyce Vance: This indictment is crafted in a highly strategic fashion

    09:40

  • Joe: This indictment spells out how Republicans said 'no' to Trump

    10:51

  • Tim Heaphy: Indictment reads similar to Jan. 6 committee's report

    08:05

  • George Conway: Trump has played Russian roulette with the law

    01:41

  • Chuck Rosenberg: I believe this case could be tried before the election

    02:15

Morning Joe

DeSantis says he'll start 'slitting throats' of bureaucrats on day one in office

06:14

2024 Republican presidential candidate, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, while in New Hampshire criticized the federal bureaucracy as the 'deep state', saying on day one of his office he would start 'slitting the throats' of bureaucrats. The Morning Joe panel discusses DeSantis' violent rhetoric.Aug. 4, 2023

  • Joe: Republicans are willing to trash every U.S. institution for Trump

    10:44

  • Speaker McCarthy gives angry response to question about the 2020 election

    07:32
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis says he'll start 'slitting throats' of bureaucrats on day one in office

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Special counsel cites potential conflicts from Mar-a-Lago defense attorney

    04:53

  • Dave Aronberg: Trump wont get latest case moved from D.C.

    08:46

  • Arizona secretary of state reacts to challenger dropping bid to overturn election

    09:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All