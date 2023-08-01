Brad Thor's new spy thriller 'Deadfall' mirrors real-world events in war-torn Ukraine

Andrew Weissmann: Documents case gets much stronger with new evidence07:14
- Now Playing
Brad Thor's new spy thriller 'Deadfall' mirrors real-world events in war-torn Ukraine03:48
- UP NEXT
Trump's base remains unfazed by legal troubles, polling shows05:23
'Defectors' of the Cold War: How their unauthorized flight shaped a globalized world03:48
Mesmerizing Magic: Antonio Diaz Comes to Broadway05:59
From Salem to QAnon: The enduring presence of conspiracies in American politics06:06
'The DaVinci Code effect': Unraveling the conspiracy bubble08:54
'Courage in the People's House': Inspiring hope for future acts of political courage04:17
Republicans 'unabashed' about shutting down government, says Rep. Neguse03:39
'We're ready to go': Fulton DA signals Trump election interference charges imminent03:39
Judge throws out Trump's $475m defamation suit against CNN00:52
Mar-a-Lago property manager scheduled to be arraigned in classified documents case04:36
‘This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter’: Biden on his four-year-old grandchild, Navy Joe Roberts00:36
Trump PAC spent $40M on legal costs this year: The Washington Post03:19
Trump faces new charges in classified documents case08:03
Jamie Lee Curtis: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' was this little, tiny movie that could and did12:28
Jamie Lee Curtis leverages her cult-film status for charity13:25
Some in GOP express concerns about Sen. McConnell's health04:57
Doris Kearns Goodwin: History gave Biden the platform to talk about importance of diversity09:53
'This indictment reads like a mafia case': Mar-a-Lago property manager charged09:12
Andrew Weissmann: Documents case gets much stronger with new evidence07:14
- Now Playing
Brad Thor's new spy thriller 'Deadfall' mirrors real-world events in war-torn Ukraine03:48
- UP NEXT
Trump's base remains unfazed by legal troubles, polling shows05:23
'Defectors' of the Cold War: How their unauthorized flight shaped a globalized world03:48
Mesmerizing Magic: Antonio Diaz Comes to Broadway05:59
From Salem to QAnon: The enduring presence of conspiracies in American politics06:06
Play All