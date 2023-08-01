IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Brad Thor's new spy thriller 'Deadfall' mirrors real-world events in war-torn Ukraine

Morning Joe

Brad Thor's new spy thriller 'Deadfall' mirrors real-world events in war-torn Ukraine

03:48

Best-selling author Brad Thor joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest novel, "Deadfall," featuring Scot Harvath as a covert counterterrorism operative in Ukraine. With themes reflecting real-world challenges, Thor delivers a thrilling narrative packed with espionage, tension, and an exploration of moral dilemmas. Aug. 1, 2023

    Brad Thor's new spy thriller 'Deadfall' mirrors real-world events in war-torn Ukraine

