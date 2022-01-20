IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • After Biden conference, will allies be left wondering if U.S. will waffle on Ukraine?

    Biden disappointed but not deterred after Senate fails to pass voting rights reform

    Push Putin into accepting a diplomatic outcome in Ukraine, says security expert

  • 'It will be a bloody conflict,' senator warns of possible Ukraine invasion

  • White House chief of staff: We've had a year of historic accomplishment

  • Mark Brzezinski sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Poland

  • Airlines scramble to cancel flights, change schedules over 5G rollout fears

  • Joe: After a year in office, there is a good record Dems should be talking about

  • Biden gets an 'F' from 37 percent in new one-year performance poll

  • A story of 'power, greed and betrayal': 'The Hard Sell' looks at Insys pharmaceutical company

  • Alexander Vindman: It's not going to end simply with Russia attacking Ukraine

  • 'He made you feel better': Morning Joe remembers Andre Leon Talley

  • White House: Biden will 'absolutely' continue to push for voting rights

  • NY Attorney General taking legal action to force Trumps to answer questions

  • Rare access inside Notre Dame cathedral rebuilding

  • What a thinning out of Russia's embassy in Ukraine could mean

  • Senate set to begin debate on voting rights

  • The 50 Over 50: EMEA 2022

  • Religious groups stand together after Texas synagogue standoff

  • 'Fight' looks at how Gen Z channels their fear and passion

Morning Joe

Biden disappointed but not deterred after Senate fails to pass voting rights reform

MSNBC's Symone Sanders joins Morning Joe to break down President Biden's Wednesday news conference.Jan. 20, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

