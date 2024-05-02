IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Police in riot gear move in on UCLA encampment, detain protesters

Rev. Al: Some of these campus protesters are losing the message
May 2, 202410:21

  • Joe: This is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America

    06:34

  • Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

    05:14
Morning Joe

Rev. Al: Some of these campus protesters are losing the message

10:21

Police moved in to begin clearing the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA after massing at the campus overnight and scuffling with some protesters who defied warnings to either leave or face arrest. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 2, 2024

