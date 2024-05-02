IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
On abortion, Trump buck-passing to states is backfiring as voters prepare to override bans
May 2, 2024
    On abortion, Trump buck-passing to states is backfiring as voters prepare to override bans

    02:50
Alex Wagner Tonight

On abortion, Trump buck-passing to states is backfiring as voters prepare to override bans

02:50

Alex Wagner looks at Donald Trump clinging desperately to his new talking point about leaving abortion rights to state governments as abortion rights activists take up the challenge and push local abortion rights measures on the 2024 ballot. May 2, 2024

