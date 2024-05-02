IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Imperial presidency: Trump lays out plan to enlist military in deporting millions
May 2, 202406:20
Imperial presidency: Trump lays out plan to enlist military in deporting millions

06:20

Eric Cortellessa, staff writer for Time magazine, talks with Alex Wagner about his interview with Donald Trump in which Trump was unusually specific in explaining how he would bring his policy ideas on abortion, immigration and trade to fruition.May 2, 2024

