Joe: This is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America

Police moved in to begin clearing the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA after massing at the campus overnight and scuffling with some protesters who defied warnings to either leave or face arrest. Joe Scarborough reacts to the protests and why he says they don't help the people of Gaza and aren't helpful in fighting fascism in the U.S.May 2, 2024