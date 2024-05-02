IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Police in riot gear move in on UCLA encampment, detain protesters

Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment
May 2, 202405:14

  • Joe: This is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Rev. Al: Some of these campus protesters are losing the message

    10:21

  • Trump takes advantage of hush money trial break with campaign stops

    02:28

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 1

    40:07

  • Scaramucci: Trump's family not showing up in court weighs on him

    01:37

  • Global Citizen NOW Summit taking place in New York City

    06:44

  • Sen. Warren: Trump got rid of Roe v. Wade; Biden will lead us to make it law of the land again

    07:49

  • 'It's shocking': Biden slams Trump's abortion comments in new video

    00:33

  • 'We had to do something': NYC mayor cites 'outside agitators', student safety as reason for arrests

    12:09

  • Anthony Scaramucci: Trump's family not showing up in court weighs on him

    09:01

  • Attorney for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal testifies about hush money deals

    10:28

  • Evangelical pastor in North Carolina calls 'Trump Bible' blasphemous

    10:57

  • Bill aiming to crack down on campus antisemitism advances

    13:51

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 30

    54:31

  • Trump fined for each gag order violation

    06:01

  • Paul McCartney's photos of the Beatles' first trip to the U.S. featured in new exhibit

    09:43

  • Mayors seek solutions to U.S. homeless crisis

    06:01

  • Claire McCaskill: It's smart for Hunter Biden to ask for a retraction

    10:22

Morning Joe

Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

05:14

NBC News' Steve Patterson reports from UCLA where police moved in to begin clearing the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA after massing at the campus overnight and scuffling with some protesters who defied warnings to either leave or face arrest.May 2, 2024

  • Joe: This is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Rev. Al: Some of these campus protesters are losing the message

    10:21

  • Trump takes advantage of hush money trial break with campaign stops

    02:28

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 1

    40:07

  • Scaramucci: Trump's family not showing up in court weighs on him

    01:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All