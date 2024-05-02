Toxic U.S. political themes distort view of campus Gaza protests

Confrontations between student protests and police, as well as grandstand politicians using the protests as a backdrop for partisan messaging has shifted a lot of the public attention away from the actual issue of Israel's war with Hamas and put the focus instead on the spectacle of the campus protests. Jelani Cobb, dean of the Columbia School of Journalism, and Peter Beinart, professor at the CUNY Newmark School of Journalism, discuss with Alex Wagner.May 2, 2024