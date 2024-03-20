IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden did what he thought was in best interest of Americans, House member on Afghan withdrawal
March 20, 2024

Morning Joe

Biden did what he thought was in best interest of Americans, House member on Afghan withdrawal

07:35

House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member, Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss the Tuesday hearing about the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.March 20, 2024

