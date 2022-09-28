As Jan. 6 Committee moves to final stage, will there be a criminal referral?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol postponed a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, citing the major hurricane that is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast. New York Times reporter Katie Benner discusses when the final hearing could be and if the committee will issue a criminal referral.Sept. 28, 2022

