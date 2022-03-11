'We will not surrender': Ukrainian Ambassador speaks out against Russian invasion
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, joins Morning Joe to discuss the dire situation in the city of Mariupol, war crimes carried out by Russia, why she says Ukrainians have already morally won against Russia and why she says Ukraine will not surrender.March 11, 2022
