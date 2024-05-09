IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Faceplant!: MTG suffers scorn of fellow Republicans as move to push out Johnson fails
May 9, 202405:01

  • Justice delayed: Lagging Trump trials belie justice system's usual ability to process big cases

    11:11
  • Now Playing

    Faceplant!: MTG suffers scorn of fellow Republicans as move to push out Johnson fails

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 7

    19:34

  • 'What could possibly go wrong?': In familiar folly, Daniels underestimated peril of Trump interaction 

    02:56

  • Key detail in Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony deflates Trump defense

    11:43

  • Trump judge postpones documents case 'indefinitely' but new legal calendar could backfire on Trump

    04:53

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 3

    19:54

  • Noem's book runs into fact-checking buzz saw; dog execution not among refuted stories, however

    02:53

  • How Trump's sex scandal secrets were exposed and spilled into public awareness

    07:08

  • Rare non-scoundrel witness, Hope Hicks, obliterates Trump's defense with credible testimony

    09:51

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 2

    19:12

  • Undeterred by past Big Lie failures, Trump primes followers for poll confrontations

    07:02

  • Trump trial casts light on dirty side of celebrity tabloids

    06:01

  • 'Cattle call': Trump faces limited options as VP hopefuls gather at Mar-a-Lago

    06:06

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 1

    18:51

  • On abortion, Trump buck-passing to states is backfiring as voters prepare to override bans

    02:50

  • Imperial presidency: Trump lays out plan to enlist military in deporting millions

    06:20

  • Toxic U.S. political themes distort view of campus Gaza protests

    09:38

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 30

    13:37

  • Trump paints vivid picture of extremist plans for second term in new interview

    08:35

Alex Wagner Tonight

Faceplant!: MTG suffers scorn of fellow Republicans as move to push out Johnson fails

05:01

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made good on her threat to attempt to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from his job, and while she was joined by a few colleagues, requiring Democrats to bail out Johnson again, many Republicans made it known that they were not pleased to have had to deal with the spectacle of her stunt. Former Senator Claire McCaskill and Brendan Buck, former press secretary to Speaker John Boehner, discuss with Alex Wagner.May 9, 2024

  • Justice delayed: Lagging Trump trials belie justice system's usual ability to process big cases

    11:11
  • Now Playing

    Faceplant!: MTG suffers scorn of fellow Republicans as move to push out Johnson fails

    05:01
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: May 7

    19:34

  • 'What could possibly go wrong?': In familiar folly, Daniels underestimated peril of Trump interaction 

    02:56

  • Key detail in Stormy Daniels' salacious testimony deflates Trump defense

    11:43

  • Trump judge postpones documents case 'indefinitely' but new legal calendar could backfire on Trump

    04:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All