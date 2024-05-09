Faceplant!: MTG suffers scorn of fellow Republicans as move to push out Johnson fails

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made good on her threat to attempt to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from his job, and while she was joined by a few colleagues, requiring Democrats to bail out Johnson again, many Republicans made it known that they were not pleased to have had to deal with the spectacle of her stunt. Former Senator Claire McCaskill and Brendan Buck, former press secretary to Speaker John Boehner, discuss with Alex Wagner.May 9, 2024