Let's be clear: What Trump's Judge Cannon is doing is a ‘scandal,' says Hayes
May 9, 2024

All In

Let's be clear: What Trump's Judge Cannon is doing is a 'scandal,' says Hayes

08:19

"What Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon is doing is a scandal. When our judges don't act in good faith, when they work only to weaponize the judiciary in an effort to achieve a desired outcome, we are in very dangerous territory," says Chris Hayes on the mishandling of Trump’s classified documents criminal case. May 9, 2024

