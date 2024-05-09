IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump’s hush money habit? Ex-Trump insider says, ‘I’ve seen them pay off folks to silence them’
May 9, 2024

As the Donald Trump hush money election interference trial continues, Trump allegedly making hush money payments as a habit is suggested by a former Trump White House aide. Omarosa Manigault Newman, also a contestant on the first season of Trump’s “The Apprentice” reality TV show, and bestselling author of, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House,” joins Joy Reid to discuss.May 9, 2024

