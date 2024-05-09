- Now Playing
Biden trolls Trump over Foxconn 'con job:' He 'didn't build a damn thing'07:11
Marjorie Taylor Greene fails to oust Speaker Mike Johnson; Trump weighs in too late06:42
Let's be clear: What Trump's Judge Cannon is doing is a ‘scandal,' says Hayes08:19
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 718:13
Trump caught ‘cursing audibly’ during Stormy Daniels testimony09:01
‘Jump scare’: Stormy Daniels testifies about sexual encounter with Trump09:10
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 314:26
Kristi Noem roasted by Trump Jr., Bannon over dog killing revelation06:48
Hope Hicks ‘drops a bomb’ during Trump trial: ‘Nail in the coffin moment’07:38
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 116:44
Chris Hayes: Why campus protests are 'the easier debate'07:40
An oral history of how exactly Trump killed Roe v. Wade09:03
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 3017:54
Napping? Trump appeared to be ‘at rest’ during trial, says MSNBC correspondent09:37
‘Did he cheat on Melania?’: Trump trial highlights new text messages08:15
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 2611:39
Ted Cruz podcast payments raising 'serious' ethical, legal questions03:53
‘All the king’s men’: Supreme Court ‘openly colluding' with Trump on immunity07:45
Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: April 2415:50
Chris Hayes on the ongoing war in Gaza and protests in America05:14
