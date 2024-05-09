IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden trolls Trump over Foxconn 'con job:' He 'didn't build a damn thing'
May 9, 202407:11
    Biden trolls Trump over Foxconn 'con job:' He 'didn't build a damn thing'

All In

Biden trolls Trump over Foxconn 'con job:' He 'didn't build a damn thing'

07:11

Chris Hayes: "The story of these two plans for Racine, Wisconsin is the story really of Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden on the domestic political economy."May 9, 2024

